Woman, firefighter brought to hospital after house fire on Stanwood Circle in New Britain

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire engine truck lights_72517

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman and one firefighter were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning following a house fire on Stanwood Circle.

Crews worked to put out the fire at 27 Stanwood Circle. The New Britain Fire Chief said there was only one person inside at the time of the fire, a woman, who was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital out of precaution, according to the chief.

The chief said a neighbor assisted before authorities arrived. A car was also on fire.

An investigation is currently underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford to continue operating emergency overnight warming center Wednesday night

News /

COVID-19 has not only affected the physical health of people, but the mental health of children in CT

News /

Manchester PD asking for public's help finding missing 14-year-old gone nearly two weeks

News /

Pedestrian hit by a car on Willard Ave. in Newington

News /

Tuesday marks busiest air travel day

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss