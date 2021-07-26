Woman found shot multiple times in a car near Hartford Xfinity Theater

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is injured after a shooting near the Hartford Xfinity Theater Monday afternoon.

Hartford Police responded to the area of 1 New Road at about 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman in her 20s in the passenger seat of a car suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The events that led up to the shooting are currently under investigation. There were no other injuries
reported.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

