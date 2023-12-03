NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was found shot to death inside an apartment in New Britain on Friday.

At around 4:10 p.m., an officer on Fairview Street was alerted to a group who needed help from police.

Police said family members initially responded to the 100 block of Fairview Street to check on a relative, 27-year-old Moenisha Collins.

According to police, Collins was found unresponsive inside of an apartment with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New Britain State’s Attorney, Connecticut State Police and New Britain police identified 46-year-old Vincent Blair of Hartford as the suspect.

According to police, Blair fled from Connecticut to Pennsylvania. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant, charging him with murder. He is still in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart called Collins’ death “a terrible tragedy.”

“Domestic violence appears in many forms; this is the worst of them,” Stewart said. “It is unfathomable to think that another human can do this to someone they ‘love.'”

Information on how Collins and Blair knew each other was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.