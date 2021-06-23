Woman in critical condition after shooting on Ward St. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is injured after a shooting on Ward Street in Hartford Wednesday night.

Police responded to 88 Ward St. on a Shot Spotter activation around 8:07 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was transported to Hartford Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

