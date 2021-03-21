Woman injured, 18 shots recorded during shooting incident at Hartford event space

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was injured Saturday night in a shooting incident near a Hartford business.

Police say, they responded to reports of a person shot at 3281 Main Street Unit 6 – Sevyn Jreams Studio event space – at 11:12 p.m.

The Shotspotter system recorded four separate incidents: seven shots at 37 Tower Avenue, seven rounds at 3281 Main Street, three rounds at 3281 Main Street, and then one final round at 3281 Main Street.

Police say, “Upon arrival, approximately 200 people were frantically exiting the business located at 3281 Main Street, as well as the parking lot area. Due to the chaotic scene, resources from multiple divisions were needed to control the scene.”

Officers located a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to Hartford Hospital where shw as rushed into surgery.

The Major Crimes Division was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

March Madness brings locals to favorite spots to watch UConn game day after COVID restrictions ease

News /

‘Just hang in there, you’ll find a slot in the next few days’: Connecticut’s status in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

News /

Hartford Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year nominees for 2021

News /

Restaurants, gyms taking the extra mile to ensure COVID safety as they prepare for full capacity openings on Friday

News /

Restaurants, gyms taking the extra mile to ensure COVID safety as they prepare for full capacity openings on Friday

News /

Scuffle over school funding ensues following New Britian State of the City address

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss