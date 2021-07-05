Woman injured in drive-by shooting on Nelson Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting Monday night.

Hartford Police say around 7:12 p.m. they were called to the area of 139 Nelson Street for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, a woman in her 40s was found with a gunshot wound. She was alert and conscious when police arrived and has since been transported to the hospital.

Police are calling the incident a drive-by. It is unknown if the woman was the intended target.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

