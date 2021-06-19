Woman injured in Hartford shooting on Huntington Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman was injured in a shooting on Huntington Street early Saturday morning.

Police said around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 121 Huntington Street on a shot spotter activation.

Officers found a female, in her thirties, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported and treated at an area hospital. Hartford Police Major Crimes Division responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).