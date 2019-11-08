Woman killed in Hartford crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman was killed in a car crash in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

Police say that officers are on scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Blue Hills Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles were involved in the crash that left one adult woman dead.

Blue Hills Avenue will be closed for several hours into the night between Thomaston Street and Colebrook Street for the investigation. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

There is no word on the identity of the victim or the cause of the crash at this time.