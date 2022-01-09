Woman struck and killed by vehicle on Franklin Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night on Franklin Avenue in Hartford.

Police say they were called to Franklin Avenue at Bliss Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. where they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle and critically injured. The woman, 43 year old Yarillis Esteras of Adelaide Street in Hartford, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

According to police the driver of the vehicle stopped and remained on scene.

The accident remains under investigation.