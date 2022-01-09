Woman struck and killed by vehicle on Franklin Avenue in Hartford

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night on Franklin Avenue in Hartford.

Police say they were called to Franklin Avenue at Bliss Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. where they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle and critically injured. The woman, 43 year old Yarillis Esteras of Adelaide Street in Hartford, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

According to police the driver of the vehicle stopped and remained on scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

Thi Week in CT: Edgy decor, oversized drinks, cutting-edge food; What led to a local restaurant flourishing during the pandemic

News /

Fire destroys two-unit condo building in Glastonbury

News /

Health Headlines: 1/7

News /

A look at the winter storm in Hartford

News /

Samaia 745 hit

News /

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin gives an update on conditions in the city

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss