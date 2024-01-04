HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was wounded after a shooting early Thursday morning in Hartford, according to police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification around 12:46 a.m. in the area of 46/48 Putnam St. Callers also reported gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her twenties who was alert and conscious. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information has been released at this time and police are investigating the shooting.

Stay with News 8 for updates.