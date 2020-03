HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz will be celebrating Women and Girls Day in Hartford on Friday to mark Women’s History Month.

The event is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and the 1-year anniversary of the launch of the Governor’s Council on Women and Girls. Events include a Women in Leadership panel, a career fair and several featured guests.

Anyone interested in attending can register by sending an email to WAG2020@ct.gov.