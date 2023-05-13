WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – It was not a typical Mother’s Day weekend for mom’s in Windsor on Saturday.

This is the first season of an all women’s flage football league and players from all over the state joined in on the fun at Windsor High School.

Six games were played Saturday with 12 teams playing each other. All were women and most of them are mom’s and their families were there cheering them on.

A mom’s league started after they held a fundraiser event a year ago.

The president of the Connecticut flag football league thought only 20 women would be interested but he got three times the amount.

So this year, he started a league and women from all over the state signed up. The only requirement to join is to be 25 years old.

We’re told the oldest player in Saturday’s game was 60!

One mom, Angie Sanchez-Bridges ofNew Britain told us she loves playing the game. “It’s that’s aside of me being a mom or wife. It’s just time for me. I get on the field to take out my frustrations from work every day, just every day busy being a mom. And it’s nice to be able to do something for myself.”

Moms also said they like playing because they can set a good example for their kids.

