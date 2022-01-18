Women’s Business Development Council offering grants of up to $10,000 to qualified small business owners

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — JPMorgan Chase is partnering with Connecticut’s Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) to give out $300,000 in grants to qualified small business owners.

The Equity Match Grant Program began accepting applications Monday. Women entrepreneurs can apply for grants between $2,500 and $10,000 to help offset operational costs or to expand their businesses in what continues to be a difficult time for small businesses.

“We know opening a small business is really hard work,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said. “There are always unforeseen costs, and with the pandemic, and with supply chain issues, there are all kinds of challenges and pressures on women-owned small businesses. And here’s the great thing that the WBDC is all about, helping the small businesses address all of those challenges from helping to create a business plan, marketing plans, expanding product lines, or pivoting due to pandemic-related challenges.”

Over the past 20 years, women-owned businesses in Connecticut have grown 56%.

Click here for more information and to apply for a grant. The deadline to apply is Feb. 13.