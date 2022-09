ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An athlete from Woodstock Academy was hospitalized after suffering from a seizure at a football game versus Enfield High School on Friday, police said.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the player went down at the game on Annex Field and was transported to Bay State Hospital in Springfield, Mass. via ambulance.

The game did not resume.

The Woodstock Academy Head of School said the player is in stable condition.

