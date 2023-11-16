WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Starbucks workers in West Hartford will strike Thursday along with thousands of employees across the U.S. for the “Red Cup Rebellion.”

The employees will start striking in West Hartford at 7 a.m. The Starbucks Workers United union said employees are walking off because Starbucks is illegally refusing to bargain with baristas over staffing, scheduling and other issues.

This comes as the coffee chain gets ready for Red Cup Day promotion, which is when the company gives out thousands of free reusable red cups. The company said this is one of their busiest customer traffic days of the year.

As part of the strike, workers will now demand that Starbucks turn off their mobile ordering on future promotion days.

Shift Supervisor at the West Hartford Starbucks, Travis Glenney-Tegtmeier, said he and his workers are being lied to.

“We are being told that business is growing by utilizing promotional events to draw in more and more customers. Simultaneously, we hear that Starbucks can’t afford to put more workers on the schedule to adequately staff those events. We are being lied to and taken for fools, and we’re sick of it,” Glenney-Tegtmeier said.

Workers also filed an unfair labor practice charge this fall with the National Labor Relations Board after the company refused to bargain with promotion days.

