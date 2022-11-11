EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – In East Hartford on Friday, a wreath-laying was held in honor of Veteran’s Day.

A ceremony was held at the WWI Memorial on the front lawn of the Raymond Library.

“It’s important because we must realize that our soldiers and our military, all aspects of the military, maintain our freedoms for us worldwide and here in the United States,” said Steven Strange, East Hartford Historical society.

The event was organized by the East Hartford VFW, the Historical Society of East Hartford and the East Hartford Public Library.