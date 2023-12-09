WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A Broad Brook woman has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-84 early Saturday morning.

State Police say 23 year old Amber Lauren Torruella was first seen driving east on the westbound side of I-84 near exit 49 in Hartford around 1:19 a.m. She continued driving east to exit 61 where she got onto I-291 west and was found stopped and asleep in her vehicle on the exit 3 off-ramp in Windsor.

Torruella is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol / drugs, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, driving wrong way on divided highway, disobeying the signal of an officer and other charges. She has been released on a $10,000 cash/surety bond and is due in court on 12/22/23.