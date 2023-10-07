EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hartford man has died due to injuries sustained in an accident on Interstate 84 early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

State police reported that the deceased, Westley Clemente-Fuentes, 30, of East Hartford, was traveling in the wrong direction on I-84 at 2:59 a.m. Saturday.

Clemente-Fuentes’ vehicle collided with a concrete barrier in the left lane. Clemente-Fuentes then exited his car to investigate the damage.

While outside of his car Celemente-fuentes’ was struck by a second driver traveling in the left lane.

State police report that that the collision caused Clemente-Fuentes life-threatening injuries and he was transported to Harford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other passengers in his car reported no injuries and refused medical attention.

The driver who struck Clemente-Fuentes, identified as 21-year-old Ileaha Porter from East Hartford, fled the scene, authorities said.

Porter was later found and displayed signs of impairment consistent with being under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, said state police. She was taken into custody and charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

Porter is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Oct. 23.