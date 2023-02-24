HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — WTNH news director Chuck Carter was honored Friday while delivering the keynote speech at the Hartford Enterprise Zone Business Association Minority Luncheon Business and Awards.

“I’m extremely honored,” he said. “You know, this is what channel 8 is all about. It’s about community.”

The awards brought together minority business owners and community leaders to celebrate Black history and success.

Carter said he wants News 8 to make a difference in communities across the state.

“I think what we’re hearing from the community, for the most part, is we only come to communities like this when the police take is up,” he said. “We want to make sure we can tell some positive, uplifting stories in these communities.”