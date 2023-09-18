HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The XL Center is already home to University of Connecticut basketball and the Hartford Wolf Pack. Now, it’s also a place to place your bets.

The new gambling lounge held its official grand opening on Monday to celebrate the state-of-the-art facility.

Gov. Ned Lamont wasted no time in placing the first bet — $10 on the Giants.

“I think we’re going to take out the 49ers,” he said. “They have been losing for years, but I saw that last half after the game, and I think it’s going to be a turnaround. And this is fun, how about some fun. That’s what I love, right here in Hartford.”

The sports bar and restaurant allows fans to go between the two venues to get a drink, eat some food and place a bet.

“It feels great to have it done, I will tell you that,” said Mike Freimuth, with the Capital Region Development Authority. “We spent about a year fighting the supply chain issues, which delayed us, of course, and it was significant construction, because it was added onto the building. It is literally an addition.”

It’s the 10th sports betting center to go up in the state.

The facility will be open 24/7, except for Christmas Day and Easter.