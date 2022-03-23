HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There are just 17 days until opening day at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford. The Yard Goats are giving the gift of the game.

This season, children can earn free tickets to the park by reading five books! All they have to do is fill out a form.

This only applies to students in kindergarten through 8th grade. The Yard Goats teamed up with Eversource for this program.

“Hopefully that entices kids to read, and you know, it’s always nice to have that challenge and hopefully the kids can fulfill their commitment and then come out and enjoy the Yard Goats baseball games,” said Jeff Dooley, Voice of the Yard Goats.

Dooley says they’ve already heard from teachers and librarians who are loving the idea. To find out where to submit your books, click here.