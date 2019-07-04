Yard Goats host on-field naturalization ceremony

HARTFORD (WTNH) — What’s more American than a baseball game? Becoming an American citizen at a baseball game.

The Hartford Yard Goats hosted an on-field naturalization ceremony before their game on Wednesday. 60 Connecticut residents took the oath the become American citizens ahead of Independence Day.

“For me, it is so great,” said Eriberto Torres, a Dominican Republic native who now lives in Waterbury. He said this ceremony was even more exciting because he’s a baseball fan.

This is the second year the Yard Goats have celebrated the Fourth of July with a naturalization ceremony. They said it was important for them to bring it back for another year.

“It’s such a neat thing to get to experience and to play a small part in,” said Mike Abramson, general manager of the Yard Goats. “It wasn’t a question of whether or not to do it, it was accepting the gift of doing it a second time.”

For 60 people hailing from 31 different countries, their first act as American Citizens was taking part in America’s pastime.

“It’s fair to say we all take our citizenship for granted most of the time,” said Abramson, “and when you watch this ceremony and watch people become naturalized, it’s really impactful and you think about yourself and you think about the advantages we have in our country as citizens.”