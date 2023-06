BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The YMCA Camp Chase unveiled a new playground in Burlington Friday morning.

The new playground, which includes a climbing wall and zipline, came to fruition with the help of a $515,000 donation from Squadron Capital LLC.

David Pelizzon, President and Founder of Squadron Capital took part in the dedication, alongside Greater Hartford YMCA President & CEO Harold Sparrow.

The playground will be open just in time for camp season.