YMCA of Greater Hartford furloughs over 900 part-time employees

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has confirmation from officials that the YMCA of Greater Hartford furloughed 952 part-time employees Monday.

They say about 200 full-time employees are still working.

Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order in March to close gyms and fitness centers across the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gyms and fitness centers have been closed for over two weeks.

