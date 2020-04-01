YMCA of Greater Hartford furloughs over 900 part-time employees

HUDSON WI/USA – NOVEMBER 13 2016: YMCA exterior sign and logo. The Young Men’s Christian Association is a worldwide organization based in Switzerland.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has confirmation from officials that the YMCA of Greater Hartford furloughed 952 part-time employees Monday.

They say about 200 full-time employees are still working.

Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order in March to close gyms and fitness centers across the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gyms and fitness centers have been closed for over two weeks.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.