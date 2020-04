EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The first of many blood drives being held by the YMCA will begin Monday.

The American Red Cross is in need of blood and has seen a shortage over the past couple of weeks. YMCA in East Hartford will be assisting by hosting a shortage from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you can’t make it, there are two other drives – one on April 24 and the other on April 29.