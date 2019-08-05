Young athletes come to Berlin for adaptive sports camp

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Athletes from all over the region are hitting the court and the track for the Hospital for Special Care’s Ivan Lendl Adaptive Sports Camp.

“I just love coming here and all the friends I’ve made here,” said 16-year-old Hennessy Herdandez, who has attended the camp for years, “and how much I’ve grown over the years.”

40 kids and teens from Connecticut and beyond have come to this free camp for more than 20 years. Even the trainers come from afar too, like Paralympian and gold medalist Kaitlyn Verfuerth.

“This sport gave me so much,” said Verfuerth, including the chance to travel the world.

During the course of the week, kids have the chance to rotate between tennis, basketball and track workshops.

Some of the counselors are home grown, like Carlos Quiles, who’s been part of the camp since he was a kid.

“I know all I got out of the camp,” said Quiles, “and when I was old enough I wanted to give back.”

For these athletes, it isn’t just a chance to try a new sport; it’s a chance for these kids to just be kids.

“Just learning new skills and letting yourself realize how cool this is,” said 11-year-old Sarah Reid. “It’s just a great chance to make new friends and learn new skills.”

Looking back, Quiles knows the impact this camp can have.

“A lot of these kids, they’re the only kid with a disability at their school,” said Quiles, “so here they can just be themselves.”