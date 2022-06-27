HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crowd of young people gathered at the state Capitol Monday in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The rally was hosted by Young Democrats of Connecticut.

There have been rallies across the state since the Supreme Court decision was released on Friday. Abortion rights advocates have fiercely condemned the ruling.

“They’re about to be 26 states that are going to criminalize abortion across this country and who’s doing that? Their state legislatures. The reason we were able to pass the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act and the reason we have some of the strongest reproductive health laws in this country is because you’ve helped to elect pro-choice Democrats to the state legislature and we need to do that again this November,” said Rep. Jillian Gilchrest (D), representing the 18th District of West Hartford.

Speakers also touched upon the resources Connecticut has for women who could be traveling to the state for an abortion.