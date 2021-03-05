‘You’re a miracle’: Wethersfield man released from hospital after battling COVID for months

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A special moment for one Wethersfield man just released from the hospital after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

Michael DiDonato, 62, went into the hospital back in November at Saint Francis Hospital before he was transferred to Gaylord Healthcare in Wallingford back in January.

He was on a ventilator and was not expected to live. He couldn’t walk, talk, stand, or even swallow. Now he’s doing all that himself.

He was greeted by friends and family outside the hospital Friday: “Michael, you are a miracle! Yeah!”



DiDonato, who is a retired state attorney for the judicial branch, told reporters, “I’m very fortunate that I had family that fought for me…There wasn’t a lot of hope. They found an experimental drug. Saint Francis saved me.”

DiDonato’s therapist says that him being discharged and heading home is a miracle. He is calling his team of doctors and nurses ‘healthcare heroes.’