YWCA Hartford Region to hold annual gala virtually amid pandemic

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The YWCA of greater Hartford’s 25th annual gala fundraiser is going virtual this year.

“In the Virtual Company of Women” will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at noon.

Proceeds will go to support a very popular program at the YWCA called Young Women’s Leadership Corps.

This year’s featured speaker is Cecile Richards, the former President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the current founder of Supermajority.

Adrienne Cochrane, CEO, YWCA Hartford Region, spoke with News 8 about the fundraiser and how it will differ this year.

You can watch the full video above.

More information about the gala can be found online.

