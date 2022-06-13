HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The YWCA is getting a quarter of a million dollars from the State of Connecticut to expand its services.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz announced the state funding on Monday morning. The money will be used to help the YWCA with its mission of empowering women, eliminating racism, and to provide quality childcare and education options for families in the Hartford region.

“It’s critical for mothers, it’s critical for fathers, for grandmothers, aunts, families to have safe, affordable care for their children so they can work, so they can go to school, so they can go about doing the things they need to do to sustain their families,” said Adrienne Cochrane, CEO of YWCA Hartford Region.

The YWCA’s Hartford Region serves nearly 2,000 women every year.