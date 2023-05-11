ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Enfield Planning and Zoning Committee voted to pass a zone change to the former Mass Mutual site on Bright Meadow Boulevard on Thursday night.

The project’s developer Andrew Borgia said he wants to turn the site into a sports complex with a hotel, retail space, and entertainment.

The zone change will allow the neighboring land at 113 Brainard Road to be used for the project. The change converts the zone from an R-33 (One Family Residence District) to a B-R (Business Regional Shopping District.)