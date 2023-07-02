NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are fireworks shows and roughing it by the lake done for? The answer is likely no, but a new trend may be about to take over.

Nationwide, the top trending inquiry on Google for “things to do on the 4th of July” was glamping this year, according to data from the search giant. It was followed by “fireworks show,” “tubing,” “4th of July festivals” and “amusement parks.”

“Glamping” is short for “glamorous camping.” It trades in portable toilets for modern plumbing, traditional tents for yurts and photogenic setups — and even dirt floors for carpets and rugs. It takes the “rough” out of camping, and instead of provides a resort-like atmosphere.

Connecticut has several options for glamping, according to Hipcamp. Popular local sites include a Higganum farm, a tipi along the Connecticut River, a yurt on a farm, tiny cabins and even a saltmarsh in Old Saybrook.

But, if you prefer good old-fashioned fireworks, we have a list of where to see local shows. Check to make sure that the display has not been delayed due to weather.