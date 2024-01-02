NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It may seem like it’s been forever since Connecticut has seen snow, but has it been a record streak?

That depends on where you are.

It has been 687 days without a significant amount of snow falling at the Bridgeport-Sikorsky Airport, as of Tuesday, making it the second-longest streak in its recorded history. It needs to snow at least two inches to break that streak.

The last time it snowed at least two inches at the airport was on Valentine’s Day 2022, according to the NOAA Regional Climate Centers. The longest streak there was 704 days, from Jan. 17, 1954 to Dec. 21, 1955.

It has been 305 days since it has snowed at least one inch at the airport, making it the 17th-longest streak since 1948.

At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, it’s been 301 days without at least one inch of snow, as of Tuesday. The last time it snowed at least an inch was on March 15. It’s the sixth-longest streak in the airport’s history.

Could that all change soon? Connecticut could see some passing flurries or snow showers on Thursday morning, according to Storm Team 8.

A more significant storm may come in from Saturday night into Sunday. Stick with News 8 for your latest weather forecasts.