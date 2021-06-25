Have a chance to win free concert tickets with CT’s ‘Rock the Shot’ COVID vaccine campaign

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont announced Friday the “Rock the Shot” promotional campaign to encourage Connecticut residents to get COVID-19 vaccines.
The program will give away pairs of tickets to concerts happening in the state this summer and fall. In order to get your tickets, here are some requirements:
- Anyone 18 and older who has received at least one vaccine shot can enter an online drawing for a pair of premium seats to one of several concerts by some of today’s top artists in pop, country, and hip-hop. Drawings will be held weekly on Thursdays in July, starting on July 8. Winners will be contacted once their vaccination status is verified.
- Be one of the first 24 people to get vaccinated at select clinics – to be announced – to receive a pair of tickets to one of the concerts.
The list of concerts currently available through “Rock the Shot” include:
Xfinity Theatre – Hartford
- 7/16 – Luke Bryan
- 8/21 – Thomas Rhett
- 9/3 – Lil Baby
- 9/29 – Jonas Brothers
- 10/8 – Florida Georgia Line
HHC Amphitheater – Bridgeport
- 8/20 – Brothers Osborne
- 9/8 – Trippie Redd
- 9/29 – NF
- 10/1 – Rod Wave
To fill out an entry form for tickets, Connecticut residents who have been vaccinated should visit ct.gov/rocktheshot. More concerts will be added in the future.