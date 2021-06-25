Have a chance to win free concert tickets with CT’s ‘Rock the Shot’ COVID vaccine campaign

SEATTLE, WA – MAY 18: A student receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic on the University of Washington campus on May 18, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont announced Friday the “Rock the Shot” promotional campaign to encourage Connecticut residents to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The program will give away pairs of tickets to concerts happening in the state this summer and fall. In order to get your tickets, here are some requirements:

Anyone 18 and older who has received at least one vaccine shot can enter an online drawing for a pair of premium seats to one of several concerts by some of today’s top artists in pop, country, and hip-hop. Drawings will be held weekly on Thursdays in July, starting on July 8. Winners will be contacted once their vaccination status is verified.

Be one of the first 24 people to get vaccinated at select clinics – to be announced – to receive a pair of tickets to one of the concerts.

The list of concerts currently available through “Rock the Shot” include:

Xfinity Theatre – Hartford

7/16 – Luke Bryan

8/21 – Thomas Rhett

9/3 – Lil Baby

9/29 – Jonas Brothers

10/8 – Florida Georgia Line

HHC Amphitheater – Bridgeport

8/20 – Brothers Osborne

9/8 – Trippie Redd

9/29 – NF

10/1 – Rod Wave

To fill out an entry form for tickets, Connecticut residents who have been vaccinated should visit ct.gov/rocktheshot. More concerts will be added in the future.