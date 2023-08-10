NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you seen a plane flying low along the Connecticut coastline?

It’s NASA — but it’s not heading to the Moon.

The plane, NASA DC-8, is touted as “the world’s largest flying chemistry laboratory.” It’s part of the AEROMMA project, which is looking into air pollution above the New York City area.

You may also see the NOAA Twin Otter in the area.

“At the end of the day, the super-users of STAQS findings and TEMPO data will be the state and local air quality agencies who are fundamentally trying to address questions about public health and chemical transport of air pollutants,” John Sullivan, who is leading the ground-based part of the project, said in an announcement from NASA. “We want to provide data to them that can help answer those questions.”

Ground sites supporting the project are located in New York City and at the NYC Yale Coastal Site in Guilford.