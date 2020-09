(WTNH) — It’s National Child Passenger Safety Week, and Griffin Health is teaming up with Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley to offer a free car seat checkup today.

The clinic will help parents, caregivers, and children learn the importance of properly-installed seats and the appropriate positioning of a child in car or booster seats.

That event is by appointment only — You can call this number to register: 203-732-1337.