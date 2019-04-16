Connecticut

Health officials receive official strike notices from 20 nursing homes

(WTNH) - One step closer to a strike.

20 Connecticut nursing homes have sent notice that workers are ready to walk out.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has been told the strike could start on May 1st.

CDPH will now work on credentialing replacement workers and inspecting facilities for health and safety during the strike. 

Workers want higher wages, better benefits and more staffing.

