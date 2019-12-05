Health officials remind public to get their vaccinations during National Flu Vaccine Week

(WTNH) — As a part of National Flu Vaccination Week, awareness will be raised by health officials to remind the public to get their flu shot.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health reports that this flu season started the earliest that we’ve seen in ten years. Two people in Connecticut have already died from the flu, and close to 70 have ended up in the hospital. It’s not just Connecticut, but all over the country.

RELATED: List of 2019 Connecticut vaccination clinics

The CDC reports several children have already died from the flu. It seems to be particularly bad in the south. The vaccine will either help prevent you from getting sick, or help lessen your symptoms if you do get sick.

It is particularly important for the young and the old – those are the people most likely to get serious complications from the flu.

There are lots of places to get the shot. Many local pharmacies provide it, and the health department has a list of local health districts providing flu shot clinics.

From Danbury to Norwich, those health departments offer an easy way to get the flu vaccine. They do not all offer it for free, but many health insurance plans cover the flu shot, so you might not end up owing anything, or at least not much.