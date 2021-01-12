Healthcare advocates urge people to enroll in Access Health CT before Friday’s deadline

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, healthcare advocates are urging people to get healthcare coverage.

Folks at Access Health CT say that they’re open enrollment ends on Friday, January 15 and that was extended from December 15 because of this pandemic. They say they have affordable plans and even financial assistance for those who need it.

Without healthcare coverage they say it could cost thousands and thousands more for someone who might need medical care.

“We hear these stories all the time of families that went into bankruptcy basically because they did not have coverage and the medical bills were just piling up,” said Andrea Ravitz, Access Health CT.

If you don’t sign up during open enrollment you’ll have to wait until next November, unless of course you have a qualifying event like you lose your job, you turn 26, or you move here from out of state.