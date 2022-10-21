Conn. (WTNH) — Healthcare prices have skyrocketed across the country, but Connecticut residents are certainly feeling the burn.

A new report, conducted by NiceRX, found that Connecticut residents are spending $9,859 on healthcare each year, ranked fifth among the top 10 states with the highest healthcare spending per year. Additionally, they’re spending $207.44 annually on prescription medicine.

In correlation with the annual spending, Connecticut also ranked among the states with the hghest cost of medicine, taking the No. 6 spot with an average prescription cost of $207.44. Rhode Island’s medications cost the most, totally $288.37.

While these numbers may seem alarming, Connecticut took is still preceded by Vermont, Delaware, and Massachusetts.

Alaska was ranked as the state with the highest healthcare spending per person at a staggering $11,064.

On the other end of the spectrum, Utah was ranked as the state that spends the least among on healthcare per year at $5,982, which is over $5,000 less than those living in Alaska.

