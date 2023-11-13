HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Healthcare workers at three hospitals in the state plan to rally Monday at the state capitol.

Medical workers from Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Waterbury Hospital plan to rally at 10 a.m. as financial and care conditions worsen.

This rally comes as RSV cases around the county continue to rise. Health experts say respiratory illnesses, such as RSV, are continuing to across the southern states and will most likely make its way up north.

The workers, along with legislators who represent the hospitals’ communities, will discuss how important the hospitals are to the community and the negative impacts of cost-cutting measures by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

