‘Healthy Chats’: Access Health CT hosting free virtual education sessions on coverage options

Conn. (WTNH) — Access Health Connecticut is working to make sure everyone is informed when they sign up for health insurance in November.

The annual open enrollment period starts on Nov. 1. But before that, residents can participate in a series of virtual educational sessions known as “Healthy Chats.”

They can help you learn about coverage options available and types of financial help.

The “chats” are free and will be held virtually via Zoom in English and Spanish throughout October and November.

