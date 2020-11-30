Heavy rain, strong wind gusts developing today; power outages possible

Rough weather on the way today with the heaviest rain and strongest winds roughly 11AM-11PM! Rain and strong winds will be here during the afternoon/evening with gusts 40 mph to as high as 60 mph possible in some spots. This could lead to power outages in spots so charge that phone! We could also see isolated pockets of very heavy rain that could lead to street flooding. A few showers tomorrow morning before the storms in gone! The middle of the week looks nice but some more rain could return closer to the weekend.

Today: Rain and wind developing during the morning with wind gusts 40MPH to 60MPH this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1″ to 2″ expected. Heavy rain with a brief T-storm possible for the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers followed by some afternoon sunny breaks. Highs in the mid 50s, falling during the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Rain developing. It could start as a mix in far NW CT. Highs in the 40s.

Next Weekend: Sun & clouds and seasonable with highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Rain or a mix of snow and rain with 30s to low 40s.