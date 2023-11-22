NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Heavy rain and gusty winds could affect the morning commute for those hitting the roads or the skies ahead of Thanksgiving.

Moderate to heavy rain will be moving throughout the area Wednesday morning with some spotty power outages and coastal flooding expected. Conditions will gradually improve between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. from west to east.

The weather conditions could affect air travel throughout the morning and into the afternoon as winds will continue to linger, especially for those who have flights booked out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport.

Those who are planning to catch a flight on Wednesday are reminded to check with airlines for any cancellations or delays before heading out.

Travelers who are planning to drive for the holiday should also keep an eye on the road conditions on their route. AAA also provided tips for those who will be traveling during wet weather.

Avoid cruise control: This will allow drivers more options to choose from in a potential loss-of-traction situation.

Slow down and leave room: This will reduce the chances of hydroplaning and avoid hard braking and sharp turns.

Responding to the skid: If a driver feels like they are beginning to skid, continue to look and steer in the direction they’re driving and avoid slamming on your brakes.

News 8 will continue to keep you updated on any airline cancellations and road closures or flooding.