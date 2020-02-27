Heavy rain, windy conditions could impact morning commute

(WTNH)– Heavy rain in some parts of the state may have an impact on your ride into work or school on Thursday morning.

The rain is causing low visibility on the roads and there are some deep water areas on the roadways too. It’s also windy which could make your car sway.

Goood morning! Crazy rain out there early & ending around 7AM. Windy 40s with sun & clouds through the day. Colder over the weekend. Today is my Friday. Heading to Maine where the snow is deep & the Ski-Doo is fueled up! Join us this morning on @WTNH . Have a great day! 😁 pic.twitter.com/UwkC4vbmaf — Gil Simmons (@gilsimmons) February 27, 2020

Drivers are urged to take it slow and leave extra time to get where you’re going. At times it may be hard to see the lines in the road due to the spray coming up from other vehicles.

News 8’s Brian Spyros is in the Mobile Weather Lab to give you a look at the road conditions before you head out in the video above.