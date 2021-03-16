Fire crews respond to heavy structure fire near Route 34 behind Villa Bianca in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Photos sent in to News 8 show a heavy structure fire on Route 34 behind Villa Bianca in Seymour late afternoon on Tuesday.

A News 8 viewer sent in photos of a large fire in the Route 34 area near Villa Bianca. News 8 arrived at the scene and could confirm the fire was positioned right behind the venue. No flames were visible, only smoke at the time of News 8 crew arrival.

Firefighters were seen reeling in water houses. The street has not been shut down. Some fire trucks were leaving. The fire has been put out.

Seymour fire officials have yet to confirm the incident. No word on the cause of the fire.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to News 8 for details.