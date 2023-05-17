Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Landmarks, a network of historic properties, is holding anumber of events that kick off in June.

Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., CTL is hosting, “Discovering Historic Main Street Hartford.” It’s a 1.5 mile walking tour through the historic Main Street, from Butler-McCook House, to explore the evolution of significant landmarks, such as City Hall, Travelers Tower, and the Wadsworth Atheneum.

This event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, June 4, “Hempstead Historic District,” is a walking tour of New London’s first African-American neighborhoods. Homes in this district were built in 1678, and residents included slaveholders, abolitionists, and civic leaders.

This event is also free and open to the public. The walk begins at 2 p.m. and will end at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 8, “Sunset Sounds Concert Series | Kris Allen Quintet.” is a live music event at the Butler-McCook historic garden on the Richard P. Garmany Fund Music and Education Terrace, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free tours will take place on the first floor of the McCook house and garden, and there will be an artist exhibition opening at the Amos Bull house.

More events can be found on CTL’s website, linked above.