NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The next sighting of the Starlink satellites in Connecticut is coming sooner than you think.

The satellites, which appear as a group of streaks in the sky, are visible about once a day or so. However, visibility varies.

The next time to easily see the satellites in Connecticut will be at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the SpaceX Starlink Satellites Tracker. Starlink-82 (G5-9) will be visible for about five minutes. Look from west to east to see the line of lights.

The satellites will also be visible at 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday. Look west to southwest for a five-minute glimpse of the line.

The satellites will pass by at 8:54 p.m. on Thursday, but visibility is ranked as “dim.”