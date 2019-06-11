High school graduation season has begun, show us a photo of your grad

(WTNH) — High school students from across Connecticut will be putting on their caps and gowns to graduate in the upcoming days.

We want to see your grad! Submit a photo or a video along with details on where they are graduating from and what their plans are for the future.

Your photo or video may appear in one of our News 8 newscasts and online.

Click here to upload your photo and a descriptor or submit below.

if (window.hasOwnProperty(‘burstEmbedFrameworkCheck’)) {window.burstEmbedFrameworkCheck();}