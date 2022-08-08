NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Rockville High School student was granted the opportunity of a lifetime when he was awarded a coveted spot in a summer institute on WWII in the Pacific, in Hawaii.

High School senior Nic Angeli is an avid history fanatic and has a keen interest in the military history of World War I and World War II.

Angeli and his History Day Advisor and teacher at Vernon Center Middle School Regina Lee returned from an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii for a National History Day Program “Sacrifice for Freedom: World War II in the Pacific Student & Teacher Institute.”

Angeli and Lee visited the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, where Angeli read a eulogy for William G. Fournier, a Norwich native, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at Guadalcanal.

